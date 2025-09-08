Luka Doncic Matches NBA Star With Rare EuroBasket Stat
Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic is making history at EuroBasket this year.
In a matchup between Slovenia and Italy, Doncic put together a dominant performance, which included a 40-plus-point outing. It was just the second time Doncic scored over 40 on the EuroBasket stage. With that accomplishment, Doncic achieves an impressive milestone that only four other players have achieved.
According to EuroHoops.net, the four other players are Nikos Galis (6), Doron Jamchi (2), Lauri Markkanen (2), and Eddy Terrace (2).
Doncic joins Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen as just the second NBA player to achieve that feat in the Euro tournament.
Earlier in the tournament, Doncic was close to cracking 40 points for a third time. In a matchup against France, the Lakers star checked in for 35 minutes and knocked down 40 percent of his shots. Doncic ended up with 39 points. He nearly notched a triple-double by coming down with eight rebounds and producing nine assists.
A few games later, Doncic came up just short of notching 40 again. In a matchup against Israel, Doncic checked in for 32 minutes. He knocked down 57 percent of his shots from the field and hit on eight of his 10 three-point attempts. Doncic finished the game with 37 points. That time, he made it a double-double showing, coming down with 11 rebounds. Doncic was just one assist shy of a triple-double.
Sunday’s game against Italy featured a 42-point showing for Doncic. He made 58 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down all but two of his shots from beyond the arc. Doncic notched the double-double by coming up with 10 rebounds on the glass.
The Lakers star helped Slovenia survive the Round of 16 matchup. Now, LA’s star scorer will get a few days off before taking on Germany in the quarter-final round.
Seeing the court for 200 minutes in six games, Doncic has averaged 33.4 points per game at EuroBasket. He’s been making his shots at a 46 percent clip. If he can pick up another 40-point outing this week, Doncic will surpass his fellow NBA star, Lauri Markkanen, on the list and chase Nikos Galis’ record.
After EuroBasket, Doncic will begin preparing for a critical year with the LA Lakers. After getting traded to the Lakers midway through the 2024-2025 NBA season, Doncic quickly became a face of one of the most prominent markets in the NBA. With the Lakers, expectations are high. Doncic's run at EuroBasket should give him a nice head start.