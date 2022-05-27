Luka Doncic's Bold Quote After Getting Eliminated

Luka Doncic met with the media after the Dallas Mavericks lost the Western Conference Finals on Thursday evening to the Golden State Warriors.

The Dallas Mavericks lost Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night in San Francisco to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 120-110.

The loss for the Mavs ends their season, and the Warriors will now move on to the NBA Finals to face off with either the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics (the series is 3-2 in favor of the Celtics).

After the loss, All-Star forward Luka Doncic met with the media.

"I'm really proud of this team, everybody, every player, every staff member", Doncic said. "I promise we fought until the end."

Doncic finished his night with 28 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

This was the first time in his career that he had made it out of the first-round.

After getting drafted in 2018, he missed the playoffs his rookie season, and then made the first-round of the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 but lost to the Los Angeles Clippers both times.

