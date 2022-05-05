Here's What Luka Doncic Said After Losing Game 2

Luka Doncic met with the media after the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Phoenix Suns in Game 2.

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns played Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday night in Arizona, and the Suns dominated the Mavs by a score of 129-109.

The Suns also won the first game by a score of 121-114, so they have total control going into Games 3 and 4 in Dallas.

All-Star forward Luka Doncic went off for 45 points in Game 1, and then followed up with 35 points and some incredible moves in Game 2.

However, the incredible showings went to total waste, because the Mavs lost both of the first two games of the series.

After Game 2, Doncic met with reporters.

"They've gotta win four so it's not over yet," Doncic said postgame. "We're gonna go back home, our crowd is amazing, so we're gonna believe till the end."

Game 3 will be played in Dallas on Friday night.

This is the first time in Doncic's career that he is been in the second-round of the playoffs and it's also the first time that the franchise has made it this far since 2011.

