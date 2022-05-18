Luka's Viral Quote Before Game 1 Against Warriors
The Golden State Warriros are hosting the Dallas Maviecks on Wednesday night in San Francisco, California, for Game 1 of the 2022 Western Conference Finals.
On Tuesday, All-Star forward Luka Doncic met with the media.
"Honestly, I never expected to be here," Doncic said. "I'm living my best life, this is the dream."
Doncic was the third overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and he is already established as one of the top-ten players in the entire NBA.
Prior to this season, he had never made it out of the first-round of the playoffs (they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first-round in back-to-back seasons).
As for the franchise, they are out of the first-round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 season when they won the NBA Championship against LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
Meanwhile, the Warriors are back in the Western Conference Finals for the sixth time in eight years.
Prior to missing the playoffs the last two seasons, they had gone to five straight NBA Finals.
