Luka Doncic's Impressive Streak Matches an NBA Legend
Luka Doncic’s brief injury recovery concluded on Friday night.
As the Los Angeles Lakers went head-to-head with the Memphis Grizzlies for NBA Cup action, Doncic was cleared to make his return to the court. The Lakers’ superstar didn’t seem to miss a step.
Doncic took the court for 39 minutes in Memphis on Friday. He produced another 40-plus-point game this season, totaling 44 points on 51.9 percent shooting from the field. He knocked down 40 percent of his threes, taking 15 attempts from deep per game.
With another 40-point outing, Doncic joins a list of two. He is one of the only players to score 40 and over in his first three games of a new season. The only other player to do so is one of the greatest to pick up a ball.
via @BronMuse: The only players to score 40+ points in their first 3 games of a season: @statmuse Wilt Chamberlain, Luka Doncic. End of the list.
Doncic’s value went beyond the scoring department. The veteran guard notched a double-double, as he came down with 12 rebounds. He also dished out six assists in the playmaking department.
When it comes to matchups with over 40 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, Doncic has 23 such performances throughout his career, including Friday’s action. The most he’s achieved that impressive line in a single season was eight times, during his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks.
While Doncic still has work to do to exceed that number, he’s well on his way to doing so, as he’s already at three.
via @LegionHoops: Luka Doncic is the first Laker to average 45 points over three games since Kobe Bryant in 2007. THE DON.
Prior to Friday’s game, Doncic was averaging 46.0 points per matchup, while shooting 62 percent from the field. From beyond the arc, he knocked down 31 percent of his shots on 11 attempts per game. He’s nearly averaging a triple-double with 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists.
On Friday, the Lakers defeated the Grizzlies 117-112 to begin their NBA Cup run at 1-0, while increasing their overall record to 4-2. As long as Doncic avoids the injury report, he could be back in action for a Sunday night matchup against the Miami Heat.
