VIRAL: Luka Doncic POSTERIZED

Luka Doncic was put on a poster dunk by Andrew Wiggins during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors were in Texas to play Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday evening, and during the game All-Star Andrew Wiggins put fellow All-Star Luka Doncic on a poster.

The dunk has over 1.1 million views on Twitter in less than 24 hours.

The Warriors won the game by a score of 109-100 to advance the series to 3-0.

They are now just one game away from returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors led by Kawhi Leonard.

Wiggins finished his night with 27 points and 11 rebounds, while Doncic had 40 points and 11 rebounds.

This is the first time that the Mavs have been out of the first-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season when they beat LeBron James and the Miami Heat to win the NBA Championship.

Since then, they have only been able to make the playoffs, and exit in the first-round (prior to this season).

