Mac McClung's Pacers Contract Has an Important Detail
Mac McClung has a new opportunity in front of him.
After the NBA world figured McClung was headed for the NBA G League with the Chicago Bulls’ affiliate, the veteran guard ended up picking up a contract with the Indiana Pacers.
According to a report, McClung is earning a standard deal to join the Indiana Pacers.
via @ShamsCharania: The Indiana Pacers are signing guard Mac McClung to a multiyear contract, Greg Lawrence of Wasserman tells ESPN. The deal marks the first standard NBA contract for McClung, after the dunk contest's first-ever three-peat champion spent time on camp and two-way deals since 2021.
McClung isn’t a total stranger to the NBA level, but he hasn’t received a standard deal so far in his career. The 26-year-old guard will join a Pacers team that’s currently missing its top guard, Tyrese Haliburton, for the season.
The Key Element to McClung’s Deal
While McClung has landed a multi-year deal to join the Pacers, Charania reports that the contract is non-guaranteed. Therefore, the Pacers can cut ties with McClung, sending him back to the NBA free agency market without being on the hook for more money later on.
McClung gets a great opportunity to play steady minutes on a main roster for the first time in his career.
When McClung landed in the NBA out of Texas Tech in 2021, he was an undrafted prospect. McClung’s pro journey started in the NBA G League when he joined the South Bay Lakers.
The Chicago Bulls brought on McClung for a one-game appearance during the 2021-2022 season. The Lakers did the same thing months later. During the 2022-2023 season, McClung landed on the Philadelphia 76ers’ G League squad. Once again, he appeared in two games with the main roster.
Last season, McClung spent time with the Orlando Magic’s organization as a two-way player. He averaged five minutes of action in two games with the main roster.
Despite having limited action in the NBA, McClung has been a star in the G League. Throughout 116 regular-season G League games, McClung averaged 22.9 points while shooting 51 percent from the field. He also posted an average of 4.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists.
McClung’s staying power on the Pacers will likely be performance-based. If he’s let go sometime during the season, he’ll be one of the top available guards on the free agency market. With McClung no longer available, that list of free agents includes Patty Mills, Monte Morris, Ben Simmons, and Markelle Fultz.
