Magic And Nets Starting Lineups

On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center.

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups, as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Magic will start Franz Wagner, Harris, Houstan, Banchero, Bol on Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nets will start Simmons, Irving, O'Neale, Durant, Claxton on Monday."

The Magic come into the night in the middle of a four-game losing streak and 3-7 in their last ten games.

On the season, they are 5-15 in 20 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They won't be expected to compete for the NBA Playoffs, but on the roster, there is young talent that could turn them into a playoff team in the future.

On the road, the Magic have gone 1-8 in the nine games they have played outside of Orlando, Florida.

As for the Nets, they have a roster that is expected to be competing for titles but come into the night with a 10-11 record in their first 21 games.

They are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and 6-4 in their last ten games.

At home, they have been solid, with a 6-5 record in the 11 games they have hosted in Brooklyn, New York.

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons make up one of the most talented trios in the league.

If they can remain healthy and get into the 2023 NBA Playoffs, anything is possible for them.