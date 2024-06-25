Magic Johnson Compares Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Impact to Rivalry with Larry Bird
Since the 2024 WNBA Draft, a lot of new viewers have started tuning into the league. Two names responsible for the increased attention are Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, whose "rivalry" at the college level has trickled into the professional ranks. Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Magic Johnson says it reminds him of his battles with Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird.
There's been a lot of attention placed on the matchups between Clark and Reese this season. Clark was selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 1 overall pick and Reese was taken No. 7 by the Chicago Sky.
So far, the teams have played three times, with the Fever owning a 2-1 advantage. The Sky defeated the Fever 88-87 on Sunday in another thrilling matchup.
"When I think about Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's impact on the game, they remind me a lot of Larry Bird and me," Johnson wrote on X. "Our first meeting, Indiana State vs. Michigan State, in the NCAA Championship set the all-time viewership record for men's basketball. Caitlin and Angel's 2023 NCAA Championship matchup and their 2024 Elite Eight games were the highest viewership records at the time.
"Larry and I heightened the NBA's overall popularity. The Lakers and Celtics sold out arenas throughout the league and increased television viewership exponentially. The higher viewership numbers led to the NBA signing significantly larger TV contracts which then led to higher salaries for the players. Caitlin and Angel are now doing the same thing, selling out arenas and increasing the viewership. They have taken women's basketball by storm and with expiring TV deals on the horizon, the WNBA is now in a position to negotiate higher TV contracts and increase salaries for all the talented players."
There's been a lot of hype surrounded this year's WNBA rookie class. Along with Clark and Reese, other big names include Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso, Kate Martin and Jacy Sheldon.
But there's no doubt that Clark and Reese are the two most popular rookies right now. The fact that they have a history that dates back to college only adds to the intrigue when Indiana and Chicago meet on the hardwood.