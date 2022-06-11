Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About The Boston Celtics

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 to win Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The series is now tied up at 2-2.

The Celtics lost the fourth quarter by a score of 28-19, and after the game Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a tweet.

Johnson's tweet: "The Celtics couldn’t get out of their own way in the fourth quarter. They kept launching and missing three pointers"

Game 5 of the Finals will be back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Monday night.

The win for the Warriors was huge, because a loss would have put them into a 3-1 hole.

Now, they are going home with all of the momentum and tied up series.

