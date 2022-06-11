Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About The Boston Celtics

Skip to main content
Magic Johnson Critiques Boston Celtics In Viral Tweet

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a tweet about the Boston Celtics after Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors won Friday's game by a score of 107-97 to tie up the series at 2-2.

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 to win Game 4 of the NBA Finals.  

The series is now tied up at 2-2. 

The Celtics lost the fourth quarter by a score of 28-19, and after the game Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a tweet. 

Johnson's tweet: "The Celtics couldn’t get out of their own way in the fourth quarter. They kept launching and missing three pointers"

Game 5 of the Finals will be back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Monday night.  

The win for the Warriors was huge, because a loss would have put them into a 3-1 hole.

Now, they are going home with all of the momentum and tied up series. 

