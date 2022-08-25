Skip to main content
Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About Patrick Beverley

Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About Patrick Beverley

On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out a tweet about Patrick Beverley. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Beverley has been traded from the Utah Jazz to the Lakers. He's played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Patrick Beverley is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA today. 

He plays with an intensity that can sometimes cross the line, but at the end of the day he is one of the best role players in the NBA. 

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Los Angeles Lakers have acquired Beverley in a deal with the Utah Jazz. 

Wojnarowski: "The Patrick Beverley trade to the Lakers is complete, sources tell ESPN. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson join the Jazz."

Less than an hour later Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson sent out a hilarious tweet that is going viral.   

Johnson: "I used to hate Patrick Beverly when he played against my Lakers lol but now I love him because he's on our team and he's going to help my Lakers get to the playoffs!"

Beverley is coming off a solid season with the Minnesota Timberwolves where he averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest. 

The Timberwolves went 46-36, and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler on the roster. 

In addition to the Timberwolves, he has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets. 

Last season, the Lakers went just 33-49, so they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference and missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.

Beverley is the kind of role player who can make a major difference just by making a few extra winning plays per game. 

USATSI_4759376_168388303_lowres
News

Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About Patrick Beverley

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17152987_168388303_lowres
News

Evaluating Lakers-Jazz Trade Involving Patrick Beverley

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17955574_168388303_lowres
News

2022-23 NBA Preseason Schedules: Team-By-Team Breakdown

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18594803_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Chet Holmgren's Injury Proves Why NBA Players Shouldn't Play In Pro-Am Leagues

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_7555242_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Should Bring Back This 7x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18039809_168388303_lowres
News

Update On Montrezl Harrell's Status This NBA Offseason

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_9743474_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: It's Time For The New York Knicks To Bring Back Carmelo Anthony

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17850958_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell's 3 Reported "Preferred" Destinations If He Were To Be Traded

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel