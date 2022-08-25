Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA today.

He plays with an intensity that can sometimes cross the line, but at the end of the day he is one of the best role players in the NBA.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Los Angeles Lakers have acquired Beverley in a deal with the Utah Jazz.

Wojnarowski: "The Patrick Beverley trade to the Lakers is complete, sources tell ESPN. Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson join the Jazz."

Less than an hour later Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson sent out a hilarious tweet that is going viral.

Johnson: "I used to hate Patrick Beverly when he played against my Lakers lol but now I love him because he's on our team and he's going to help my Lakers get to the playoffs!"

Beverley is coming off a solid season with the Minnesota Timberwolves where he averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

The Timberwolves went 46-36, and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler on the roster.

In addition to the Timberwolves, he has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets.

Last season, the Lakers went just 33-49, so they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference and missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.

Beverley is the kind of role player who can make a major difference just by making a few extra winning plays per game.