Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About Russell Westbrook And LeBron James

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs (143-138) for the second consecutive game.

They had played back-to-back nights in San Antonio, and the two wins for the Lakers were their first victories on the road of the 2022-23 season (2-6 in eight games outside of Los Angeles).

LeBron James was brilliant, putting up 39 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal.

During the game, he connected with Russell Westbrook for an unbelievable highlight that went viral on social media.

James threw it to Westbrook, who then lobbed it back to James for the slam dunk.

One of the people impressed with the highlight was Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

The Basketball Hall of Famer sent out a tweet that has over 4,000 likes.

Johnson: "Russell Westbrook’s pass to LeBron for a SportsCenter highlight dunk was awesome! 🥵"

Johnson is widely recognized as one of the most exciting players in the history of the NBA and is the all-time leader in assists per game (11.2).

He played 13 seasons (all with the Lakers) and won five NBA Championships.

In addition, Johnson was the President of Basketball Operations for the Lakers when they signed James in the summer of 2018 (he stepped down in 2019).

With the win, the Lakers improved to 7-11 in their first 18 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They are also 5-1 in their last six games and will host the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.