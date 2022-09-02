Magic Johnson Gives His Opinion On The Donovan Mitchell Trade

Magic Johnson is arguably the best point guard of all-time.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend won five NBA Championships, three MVP's and was a first ballot Hall of Famer.

In addition to his playing days, he has also been the head coach and President of Basketball Operations of the Lakers.

It's safe to say his opinion on anything basketball related is noteworthy.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Johnson sent out a tweet sharing his opinion on the deal.

Johnson: "Great trade for the Cleveland Cavaliers acquiring Donovan Mitchell to match with the young talent they already have. The Cavs will be a force to be reckoned with in the East!"

Johnson also praised Danny Ainge, who runs the Jazz.

Johnson: "Utah’s CEO of Basketball Danny Ainge is doing a fantastic job rearranging Utah roster and acquiring 13 unprotected or lightly protected picks. I don’t think he’s done yet!"

Overall, Johnson's opinion seems spot on.

The Cavs went 44-38 last season, and they are now adding one of the best 25 players in the NBA to their roster.

Mitchell averaged 25.9 points per game last season, and he made the All-Star Game for the third season in a row.

In his five seasons in the NBA, he has never missed the NBA Playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Jazz have now traded Rudy Gobert and Mitchell, and they have acquired a massive haul to help them rebuild.