Orlando Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Boston Celtics

    January 2, 2022
    Magic Starting Lineup Against The Celtics
    The Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics.
    The Orlando Magic are in Massachusetts taking on the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

    The full lineup for the Magic against the Celtics can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Coming into the game, the Magic have been one of the worst teams in the entire NBA, and are in a complete rebuilding mode with a young roster.  

    At 7-29 in 36 games, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference, and they are currently on a four-game losing streak. 

    In 21 games on the road this season they have gone 5-16. 

    As for the Celtics, they come into the game with a disappointing 17-19 record in 37 games. 

