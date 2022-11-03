Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Warriors

On Thursday evening, the Orlando Magic are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Florida.

They have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA for the game.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Magic will start Suggs, Franz Wagner, Banchero, Carter Jr., Bol on Thursday."

Veteran guard Terrence Ross has been ruled out for the contest due to a knee injury.

The Magic come into the game with a 1-7 record in their first eight games of the season.

In their most recent game, they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 116-108 on Tuesday evening in Oklahoma.

They are 0-6 on the road but 1-1 in their two games at home.

Paolo Banchero, who was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has looked fantastic in his first eight NBA games.

The former Duke star is averaging 21.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest.

They are catching the Warriors at a good time, because the defending NBA Champions are in a massive slump.

Currently, they are 3-5 in their first eight games of the season and on a three-game losing streak (Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat).

This could be a game for the Magic to regain some confidence early in the season.

Their only win has come against the Hornets last Friday evening.

The Magic are not expected to be a team who competes for the NBA Playoffs this season, but they do have a talented roster that is filled with young players who have potential.