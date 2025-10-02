Malcolm Brogdon’s Mindset Makes One Thing Clear if Knicks Stint Fails
Malcolm Brogdon was one of the most experienced guards in the free agency market, who was taking a while to find his next landing spot.
According to the veteran guard, the timing was his decision.
Just three weeks ago, the Knicks added a handful of guards, with Brogdon headlining the list. For Brogdon, it was an opportunity he was holding out for.
“Going into my 10th year, I wanted to be in a good organization that’s competing and trying to win a championship,” Brogdon told reporters this week, via the New York Post. “I had that in Milwaukee, and in Boston, I really had that. Here, there’s a real shot.”
Brogdon joins a Knicks team that finally had a breakthrough and competed for an Eastern Conference Championship before coming up short against the Indiana Pacers.
The only problem is that Brogdon’s spot on the roster is not guaranteed. Despite being in the NBA for a decade at this point, Brogdon has to earn his spot in the preseason. If the Knicks go in a different direction, it’s back to the open market for Brogdon.
Finding a landing spot shouldn’t be hard for Brogdon if he becomes available again. According to the veteran guard, he had “numerous” teams interested in free agency. The Knicks happened to be his top choice.
If Brogdon does become available again, the chances are he’ll still be on the hunt for a team that has a shot at competing for a title. Brogdon has seen both sides of the NBA, and having a steady role on a non-contender simply isn’t enough for the former Sixth Man of the Year.
When Brogdon entered the league, he cracked the Milwaukee Bucks’ rotation as a full-time player after getting selected in the second round. He averaged 10.2 points and 4.2 assists, while knocking down 40 percent of his threes.
In total, Brogdon played three seasons for the Bucks before moving on to the Indiana Pacers for three years. Throughout his first six seasons, Brogdon suited up for four playoff runs. His lone season with the Boston Celtics was eye-opening.
In 67 games, Brogdon exclusively played off the bench. He produced 14.9 points per game and 3.7 assists per game, hitting on 44 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. Brogdon was a part of a deep playoff run for Boston, which included 19 appearances in the postseason. Ultimately, the Celtics came up short that year before winning it all the following year.
As two of Brogdon’s former teams made Eastern Conference Finals runs, he suited up for a rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers team. After 39 games in Portland, Brodgon was moved to the Washington Wizards—a frequent high lottery squad. Once again, Brogdon was reminded that it’s all about the situation.
While Brogdon doesn’t anticipate hitting the free agency market again in late October, it’s still possible. And in the event he does, teams will have to come with a winning situation, or else he’s going to pass.