Malcolm Brogdon’s Potential Free Agency Return Addressed by Insider
When Malcolm Brogdon signed with the New York Knicks, it was suggested that he was not a lock to make the final roster, based on the type of deal he signed.
NBA teams on the hunt for a backup veteran ball-handler could’ve watched the Knicks closely to see if Brogdon could be a fit for them.
It turns out that Brogdon will likely stay in New York. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Brogdon is not only expected to stick on the roster, but he’s expected to play an important role next season.
“The Knicks need to finalize multiple key positions on their bench, and that’s two players: Malcolm Brogdon and Landy Shamet. [They] both signed deals with the intent and the plan for them both to be on the roster on opening night and this regular season,” Charania said on Tuesday.
“Brogdon, I’m told, is expected to play a key bench role in the rotation. Landry Shamet is a guy you can kind of plug and play whenever you need a key player on the wing to eat up some minutes as the season goes on. He’s also well-respected. How do you do that? They have a lot of cap issues right now that they have to work through.”
NBA Teams Will Have to Pivot
Brogdon had a couple of suitors while he was on the open market, but the Knicks made plenty of sense.
Before inking a deal with the Knicks, Brogdon was fresh off a 24-game stint with the Washington Wizards. Last summer, the Wizards acquired Brogdon in a deal that helped them land the draft pick that became Bub Carrington, along with more.
With the Wizards, Brogdon averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.
Although he’s got 43 games of playoff experience, Brogdon hasn’t seen the postseason since his run with the Boston Celtics in 2023. The Knicks hope that his experience remains valuable as they work on making another Eastern Conference Finals run and finding different results next year.
While NBA teams have to pivot from Brogdon now, that doesn’t guarantee he won’t be available later on in the year. Being on a short-term deal, Brogdon could be acquired in the winter if the Knicks stint doesn’t pan out the way they had hoped.
Based on Charania’s latest regarding the Knicks, Brogdon’s chances of becoming available again in late October are slim. Interested NBA teams will have to pivot.