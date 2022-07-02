Skip to main content
Malcolm Brogdon's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded To The Celtics

Malcolm Brogdon's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded To The Celtics

Malcolm Brogdon sent out a tweet after getting traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Boston Celtics. Brogdon was the Rookie of The Year and played for the Milwaukee Bucks prior to joining the Pacers. The Celtics are coming off making the NBA Finals, but they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Malcolm Brogdon sent out a tweet after getting traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Boston Celtics. Brogdon was the Rookie of The Year and played for the Milwaukee Bucks prior to joining the Pacers. The Celtics are coming off making the NBA Finals, but they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers completed a blockbuster trade sending Malcolm Brogdon to the Celtics. 

After the news came out about the trade, Brogdon sent out a tweet from his Twitter account that has gone viral. 

Brogdon was a second-round pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016, and he won the NBA's Rookie of The Year Award.  

The Bucks and Pacers are the only two NBA teams that he has played for. 

He is now joining the Celtics, who are coming off making the NBA Finals.

They lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games, and one of the biggest question marks for them was getting a true point guard. 

This move likely solves that question since Brogdon is a legitimate point guard, who can go off for 20 points or ten assists in any given night. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18499134_168388303_lowres
News

Malcolm Brogdon's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18153422_168388303_lowres
News

There Is A Sleeper Team In The Kevin Durant Trade Sweepstakes

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_17903146_168388303_lowres
News

Scottie Pippen's Son Just Signed With This NBA Team

By Ben Stinar48 minutes ago
USATSI_18140062_168388303_lowres
News

Rudy Gobert's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded

By Ben Stinar58 minutes ago
USATSI_17978138_168388303_lowres
News

Huge News About Karl-Anthony Towns Future With The Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17470991_168388303_lowres
News

Huge News About Darius Garland's Future With The Cavs

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18391633_168388303_lowres
News

Marcus Smart's Viral Tweet After Celtics Big Trade

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18106475_168388303_lowres
News

Here's Who The Boston Celtics Traded To The Indiana Pacers

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18033533_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Back And Forth With A Reporter On Twitter Amid Trade Rumors

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago