Malcolm Brogdon's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded To The Celtics

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers completed a blockbuster trade sending Malcolm Brogdon to the Celtics.

After the news came out about the trade, Brogdon sent out a tweet from his Twitter account that has gone viral.

Brogdon was a second-round pick by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016, and he won the NBA's Rookie of The Year Award.

The Bucks and Pacers are the only two NBA teams that he has played for.

He is now joining the Celtics, who are coming off making the NBA Finals.

They lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games, and one of the biggest question marks for them was getting a true point guard.

This move likely solves that question since Brogdon is a legitimate point guard, who can go off for 20 points or ten assists in any given night.

Related stories on NBA basketball