Malik Beasley May Go Silent on Free Agency Until NBA Makes Decision
Malik Beasley’s investigation could get wrapped up soon, but the NBA is not quite there yet. For the time being, the veteran sharpshooter is likely going to go silent on what his next move is until it’s made.
Earlier this week, Beasley teased a new video series, suggesting that fans could “maybe find out where” he’s playing for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
When Beasley released his own update on the state of the NBA investigation on October 10, he suggested that “any day now” he could get clarity on his future.
“The NBA is doing their own investigation now,” Beasley said. “The FBI has cleared. And, you know, as a league, they have to do that. And I respect that. Does it suck for me? Absolutely. I just want to hoop. But any day now. So just stick with it,”
On Sunday morning, Beasley took to social media to release another statement.
“Unfortunatley, my lawyer said it’s best I hold off on my talking points until I’m 1000000% clear. I have to edit the video and do a re-drop tonight. However, it’s in the best interest for me. Thank you for being patient with me. I’ll go live today when the video is released."
Beasley entered the 2025 offseason as one of the NBA’s top free agents. After a standout season with the Detroit Pistons, the veteran sharpshooter was expected to generate some notable offers, especially from the Pistons, who enjoyed his presence off the bench.
All signs were pointing to Beasley returning to the Pistons on a multi-year contract. Just days before the start of free agency, the Pistons were made aware of the fact that Beasley was getting investigated. The contract discussions stalled, leaving the Pistons to take their attention elsewhere.
It’s unclear where the federal and league-wide investigations are at this point, but Beasley seems confident he’ll be able to sign somewhere soon. For the time being, he’ll remain quiet on that topic, as advised. In the event Beasley gets cleared sometime soon, he should have a handful of suitors lining up.
Throughout the offseason, Beasley has been linked to the Pistons, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Beasley has 578 games under his belt. He has averaged 7.4 points, while shooting 39 percent from three. Last season, he averaged 16.3 points, while knocking down 41 percent of his shots from beyond the arc with the Pistons. He was the league’s Sixth Man of the Year runner-up.