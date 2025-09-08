Malik Beasley’s Message Brings Free Agency Suitors Back Into Focus
The veteran guard Malik Beasley recently suggested that he’s making a decision soon.
As the NBA free agent was once a primary target for a gambling-related investigation, things have eased up on Beasley. The investigation is still ongoing, but teams no longer seem backed off from Beasley, which raises the question: Where to next for Malik Beasley?
Beasley’s Message Sparks Intrigue
The veteran sharpshooter took to Instagram on Monday to let his followers know that he’s motivated to “be better” than he was last season. For interested teams, that’s quite the statement, considering Beasley was one of the top reserves in the NBA.
via @mbeasy5: “Step into my world. where we dont listen to the outside noise 💯 where we don’t quit.. where we live to the fullest.. not given af about anything that’s not important to us.. 🖤 year 10 is approaching.. probably the most interesting one of them all.. and the goal remains the same .. be better than last year 😈 my decision is near 👀
For the Detroit Pistons last season, Beasley averaged 16.3 points off the bench, while shooting 42 percent from three (9.3 attempts per game).
Beasley appeared in all 82 games, seeing the court for nearly 28 minutes per game. When the regular season was all said and done, Beasley was recognized as the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year runner-up. It was the first time in his career that he finished as a major award finalist.
Since entering the NBA in 2016, Beasley has played for six different teams. His run in Detroit was his best yet, which left several teams eyeing up Beasley for next year.
Which Teams Have Shown Interest?
- Detroit Pistons
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- New York Knicks
- Minnesota Timberwolves
Two potential reunions are on the table for Beasley. The Pistons were willing to offer up a reported three-year deal, worth over $40 million to retain Beasley. When his future became unclear, the Pistons had to quickly pivot and land Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson in free agency.
Bringing back Beasley is still a logical move for Detroit. They don’t have a dedicated point guard to replace Dennis Schroder’s role, and they don’t seem to be searching for one at this time. LeVert will help Jaden Ivey serve that role, making room for Beasley. Beasley is clearly an offensive boost off the bench for a Detroit team that wants to contend.
The Timberwolves had Beasley for two full seasons. In 2020-2021, Beasley averaged 19.6 points while shooting 40 percent from three in 37 games. When he played 79 games for Minnesota in 2021-2022, Beasley produced 12.1 points off the bench, knocking down 38 percent of his shots from three.
Outside of the Pistons, the Knicks seem to be Beasley’s most interested suitor. New York faced him six times in the playoffs, where Beasley produced 14 points per game off the bench, hitting on 34 percent of the 9.8 threes he took per game.
All four options are solid from a contending standpoint. Beasley’s strongest quality is always helpful in today’s NBA, making him a solid fit in most situations. Financially, the Pistons can still make a strong offer, although Beasley won’t get his original offer back on the table.
Since Beasley embraced Detroit, mentioned he wanted to stay with the Pistons, and reportedly remains in Michigan while he waits to decide on his future, it seems the Pistons could be the strongest suitors in the veteran’s market as of now.