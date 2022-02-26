Skip to main content
Malik Beasley's Status For 76ers-Timberwolves Game

Malik Beasley has been ruled out for Friday night's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without one of their best players on Friday evening when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.  

Malik Beasley has been ruled out for the game due to an illness, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Timberwolves come into the game after a big come from behind win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday evening at home. 

They are 32-28 on the season in the 60 games that they have played, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.  

In their last ten games overall they have gone an impressive 7-3, and in the 29 games that they have played at home in Minnesota they are 18-11 on the year. 

