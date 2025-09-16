Many NBA Insiders Have the Same Jonathan Kuminga Idea
When it comes to Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors, it’s difficult to find a different opinion.
As the offseason winds down, and Kuminga remains unsigned, pretty much every NBA Insider commenting on the situation has the same take: The Warriors know they might want Kuminga short-term, so they need flexibility to move off of him later on.
Kuminga realizes that the Warriors aren’t totally sold on him, so he questions the deal that they placed on the table.
What the Insiders are Saying
via Kevin O’Connor, Yahoo Sports: “I think there's a pretty clear mutual understanding between Kuminga’s camp and the Warriors side of things that like we're giving you this money because we're gonna trade you. Like, at some point, you're going to be part of a deal for somebody else that's out there. And that it's unlikely that he would stay in Golden State.”
Kuminga has been a trade candidate before. Back in July, there was some smoke surrounding a potential sign-and-trade between the Warriors and the Sacramento Kings. As the Kings ultimately decided against trading Malik Monk this offseason, the Kings were no longer a strong Kuminga suitor.
via Zach Lowe: “I’d be shocked if Jonathan Kuminga is on the Warriors in two years, three years, six months. Pick your timetable.”
via Shams Charania, ESPN: “I spoke to a source this morning that said this is essentially a situation where both sides know that likely the best-case scenario is a divorce eventually, but in the short term it might be best for both sides to stay together for the kids and the kids being a betterment for the team allowing both sides to get an opportunity to see can we figure this out. Can this work at least this upcoming season? And if not, it's a tradable contract that they can trade, and eventually he hits unrestricted free agency next offseason.”
When it comes to signing with the Warriors, Kuminga wants the chance to have an early out. However, a player option isn’t included in the current terms. In fact, the Warriors would have the third-year option if Kuminga accepted the offer today.
That’s not to say the Warriors aren’t being generous. The total offer ($75 million) is significantly more than what he initially received when the Warriors were only willing to go with two years. Beyond the total, Kuminga would earn a guarantee that exceeds the total salary of the two-year deal. Simply offering more money isn’t enough.
via Tim McMahon, ESPN: “I mean, how have they handled his entire career? Steve Kerr doesn’t want Kuminga. Kuminga doesn’t want to play for the Warriors, in part, because he knows the coach doesn’t want him. Listen, Shams is talking about how there is going to be a divorce eventually, let’s stay together for the kids. I’ve lived that. I lived with my ex-wife for a year after we got divorced for the kids. Let me tell you… It was not fun! There are going to be chemistry issues. You think he’s going to want to pass the ball? You think he’s going to want to play team ball? He’s going to want the ball. He’s going to want minutes. Steve Kerr doesn’t think he fits.”
The Warriors added Kuminga as their seventh-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He came from the NBA G League Ignite program, which is no longer in play.
As a rookie, Kuminga had a chance to make an impact on a title-winning team. He averaged 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds, shooting the ball at a 51 percent clip.
Last season, Kuminga was a primary player off the bench for the Warriors. He made 45 percent of his shots from the field and put up 15.3 points per game. Along with his scoring, Kuminga averaged 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
Kuminga seems likely to begin the season with the Warriors. Beyond that, everybody is under the impression that it’s only a matter of time before the former lottery pick is switching teams for the first time in his career.