WATCH: Ankle Breaker Of The Entire Playoffs?

Marcus Smart had an incredible move in Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat on Thursday night.

On Thursday night, the Boston Celtics were on fire against the Miami Heat, and won Game 2 by a score of 127-102.

They have now tied up the series heading back to Boston for Games 3 and 4, which gives them all of the momentum in the series.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart missed Game 1 due to a foot injury, but he returned in Game 2 and played outstanding.

The former Oklahoma State star had 24 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

He also had arguably the best ankle breaker of the 2022 NBA Playoffs when he dropped Heat defender Max Strus at the end of the third quarter, and nailed a shot from the top of the key.

Game 3 will be played in Boston on Saturday evening, and now all of the pressure is on the Heat.

If the Heat lose Games 3 and 4 on the road, they will fall into the dreaded 3-1 hole, so they will have to at least come away with one win just like the Celtics did.

