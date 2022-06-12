Here's What Marcus Smart Said About Steph Curry After Game 4

On Friday night, Steph Curry went off for 43 points and led the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 win over the Boston Celtics.

The win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals tied up the series at 2-2.

After the game, 2022 Defensive Player of The Year Marcus Smart met with the media, and he was asked about Curry.

"We were there," Smart said of Curry. "He's a great player, he made shots, he made a lot of the shots where we were contesting from behind. We had somebody there, and he was just making them, that's what he does."

Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night.

