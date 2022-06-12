Skip to main content
Here's What Marcus Smart Said About Steph Curry After Game 4

Here's What Marcus Smart Said About Steph Curry After Game 4

Marcus Smart met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors. Smart was asked about Steph Curry, who erupted for 43 points.

Marcus Smart met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors. Smart was asked about Steph Curry, who erupted for 43 points.

On Friday night, Steph Curry went off for 43 points and led the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 win over the Boston Celtics. 

The win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals tied up the series at 2-2. 

After the game, 2022 Defensive Player of The Year Marcus Smart met with the media, and he was asked about Curry. 

"We were there," Smart said of Curry. "He's a great player, he made shots, he made a lot of the shots where we were contesting from behind. We had somebody there, and he was just making them, that's what he does."

Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night.

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18498926_168388303_lowres-2
News

Here's What Marcus Smart Said About Steph Curry After Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_15342844_168388303_lowres
News

How Is Steph Curry Doing This?

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_15887216_168388303_lowres
News

Steve Kerr's Amazing Viral Quote About Steph Curry After Game 4

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_17879224_168388303_lowres
News

Current NBA Finals MVP Ladder

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18345192_168388303_lowres
News

Hot Take? Is This Current NBA Star Right About Steph Curry?

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18048019_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: LeBron James Reacts To Basketball Hitting His Maybach

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17966370_168388303_lowres
News

Klay Thompson's Viral Instagram Story Before Game 5

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17899095_168388303_lowres
Draft

2022 NBA Draft Big Board 4.0 and Top-50 Rankings

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18513470_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story After Game 4

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago