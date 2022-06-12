Here's What Marcus Smart Said About Steph Curry After Game 4
Marcus Smart met with the media after the Boston Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors. Smart was asked about Steph Curry, who erupted for 43 points.
On Friday night, Steph Curry went off for 43 points and led the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 win over the Boston Celtics.
The win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals tied up the series at 2-2.
After the game, 2022 Defensive Player of The Year Marcus Smart met with the media, and he was asked about Curry.
"We were there," Smart said of Curry. "He's a great player, he made shots, he made a lot of the shots where we were contesting from behind. We had somebody there, and he was just making them, that's what he does."
Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night.
