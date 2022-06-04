Viral Video Of What Marcus Smart Said During Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, and then they beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 120-108 to take Game 1 of the NBA Finals on the road at the Chase Center.

During the game, Marcus Smart gave spoke to his teammates about the way that they should defend, and the clip of what he said was shared by Bleacher Report on Twitter.

"This isn't the Heat series," Smart said to his teammates.

The 2022 Defensive Player of The Year went on to explain what they should do on defense.

The Celtics will play Game 2 of the Finals once again on the road at the Chase Center on Sunday evening.

If they win, they will be taking a 2-0 lead back to Boston for Games 3 and 4, and they would have total control of the series.

This is the first time that Smart has ever played in the NBA Finals, but he has been to the Conference Finals four times.

