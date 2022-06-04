Skip to main content

"This Isn't The Heat Series" Viral Video Of What Marcus Smart Said During Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, and then they beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 120-108 to take Game 1 of the NBA Finals on the road at the Chase Center.  

During the game, Marcus Smart gave spoke to his teammates about the way that they should defend, and the clip of what he said was shared by Bleacher Report on Twitter. 

"This isn't the Heat series," Smart said to his teammates.  

The 2022 Defensive Player of The Year went on to explain what they should do on defense.

The Celtics will play Game 2 of the Finals once again on the road at the Chase Center on Sunday evening. 

If they win, they will be taking a 2-0 lead back to Boston for Games 3 and 4, and they would have total control of the series.  

This is the first time that Smart has ever played in the NBA Finals, but he has been to the Conference Finals four times. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18423001_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Video Of What Marcus Smart Said During Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar21 seconds ago
USATSI_18262062_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets Viral Photo

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17378220_168388303_lowres
Betting

Here's Where Zach LaVine Is Favored To Play Next Season

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_15583661_168388303_lowres
News

Here's How The Celtics Could Have Had A Big 3 Of Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_18423020_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Viral Tweet After Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_18422651_168388303_lowres
News

Skip Bayless Rips Steph Curry After Game 1

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago
USATSI_8174649_168388303_lowres
News

Is Jeremy Lin Right About Steph Curry?

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago
USATSI_17843926_168388303_lowres
News

Stephen A. Smith's Viral Message To Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago
USATSI_18423037_168388303_lowres
News

Kendrick Perkins Has A Bold Take About Draymond Green

By Ben Stinar20 hours ago