Here's What Marcus Smart Tweeted After Game 7

Marcus Smart sent out a tweet after the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7.

The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 109-81 on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts, and the win advanced them to the Eastern Conference Finals.

After the game, guard Marcus Smart sent out a tweet with four photos that is going viral on Twitter.

Smart finished the big win with 11 points, seven rebounds and ten assists.

The Celtics now move on to the Eastern Conference Finals where they face off with the Miami Heat.

The Heat had just been waiting, because they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in their second-round series in six games.

The first two games of the series between the Heat and Celtics will be played in Florida, because the Heat are the top seed in the Eastern Conference (the Celtics are the second seed).

The matchup is a rematch of their 2020 Eastern Conference series when the Heat won and advanced to the NBA Finals in the bubble in Orlando, Florida.

The Heat then lost to the LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals.

