Mark Daigneault Offers Insight on Tom Thibodeau's Post-Knicks NBA Tour
After coaching the New York Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals, Tom Thibodeau was shockingly let go.
At this point, the Knicks replaced one veteran with another, giving the head coaching job to Mike Brown. Becoming available late in the postseason, Thibodeau didn’t have anything lined up for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
According to the Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, Thibodeau is “sitting the year.” Lately, the ex-Knicks head coach has been making his rounds at multiple NBA training camps this offseason, with OKC being one of his latest stops.
The Thunder head coach explained the reason behind Thibodeau’s visit.
“He was mainly with our coaching staff and front office,” Daigneault
“He asked to come in. He’s sitting the year and traveling around… It takes a lot of humility for someone that’s had the success he has, and that’s done it for as long as he has to put himself in that position. He’s always been very good to me. That’s the most time I’ve ever spent with him, which was cool. I commend him for the humility that he has to kind of put himself in those spots to learn, for someone who’s got five times the amount of experience that most of us do. Yet, he’s out here with a notebook and trying to get every edge he can. I give him a lot of credit.”
Thibodeau’s move isn’t out of the ordinary. Many times veteran free agent coaches tend to spend time with former rival clubs for a wide varitety of reasons. Typically, coaches are either stepping in as advisors, scouting different roles, or searching for a new gig.
In Thibodeau’s case, it seems like he’s learning for himself. As he gets a year off, the head coach will have a chance to regroup before potentially taking on another run as a head coach.
While the past head coach hiring cycle included a lot of first-time hires, Thibodeau is on a shortlist of seasoned veterans who are expected to gain interest right away if a job becomes available within the next year. He seems to be staying as prepared as possible.
Thibodeau had a long run as an assistant coach for many organizations, dating from 1989 to 2010. He got his first NBA head coaching job with the Chicago Bulls in 2010. After five years with the Bulls, Thibodeau had a three-year run with the Minnesota Timberwolves. In 2020, the Knicks hired Thibodeau for what became a five-year contract.
At this point, the ex-Knicks coach has won 57 percent of his 998 games during the regular season. He was a two-time Coach of the Year award winner.