Markieff Morris Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent This Offseason

With the departure of veteran P.J. Tucker this offseason, the Miami Heat could very well look to bring veteran forward Markieff Morris back on another one-year contract, yet he remains an unrestricted free agent in the midst of August.

Morris, 32, is preparing for his 12th NBA season this offseason since being drafted 13th overall in 2011 by the Phoenix Suns.

A standout at Kansas alongside his twin brother Marcus Morris, Markieff has turned himself into a sturdy secondary option in the NBA that can fill many different roles either out on the wing or in the low-post, especially given his physicality defensively.

After playing with the Heat this past season, Markieff Morris has now played for six different NBA franchises, the others including the Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers.

During the 2021-22 season, Morris only ended up playing in a total of 17 games, as he missed nearly four months due to a neck injury he suffered in a scuffle with back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic.

In his limited playing time a season ago, Morris averaged 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and shot 47.4% from the floor, 33.3% from three-point range.

Morris’ history of neck injuries could be why teams have shown very little interest in him, but given his experiences both in college and in the NBA, he is definitely a valuable veteran talent that can provide stability on a team’s bench.

Having some open roster spots still available, the Heat could very well look to bring Markieff Morris back ahead of training camp, but veteran big man and former No. 1 overall pick Blake Griffin has also been mentioned as a possible addition for Miami to explore as well.

It will be interesting to see if Morris can earn another opportunity in this league, possibly with his seventh different organization.