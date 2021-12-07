Huge News About The Availability Of Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Before They Play The Nuggets

Massive News About DeMar DeRozan Before The Bulls Play The Nuggets
DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been off to an unbelievable start to the 2021-22 NBA season with a 16-8 record in their first 24 games.
However, some unfortunate news has been reported about the availability of the four-time All-Star.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, DeRozan has entered in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols (see tweet from Wojnarowski below).
The Bulls will host the Denver Nuggets at the United Center on Monday night, and will obviously be without DeRozan.
Prior to this season the Bulls had not been a very good team.
They went 31-41 last season, which was good for the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, and missed the Play-in Tournament.
They also have not been to the postseason since 2017, but that appears as if it will change this season due to the additions of DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.
