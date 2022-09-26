Skip to main content
Massive News About Zion Williamson

On Monday, Zion Williamson met with reporters at New Orleans Pelicans media day. Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season. He was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after an incredible season for the Duke Men's Basketball Team.
Zion Williamson was one of the most hyped players to be drafted into the NBA.

He had a stellar season for Duke Men's Basketball in 2018-19 and was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans.

During the 2020 NBA season (his second in the league), he averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.

He was named an All-Star at just 20 years old.

This past season, he missed the entire year.

However, the Pelicans had media day on Monday, and according to Underdog NBA, Williamson is cleared for training camp.

Underdog NBA: "Zion Williamson (foot) cleared to participate in training camp."

This is big news for the Pelicans, because they made the NBA Playoffs without him last season. 

"I feel like I'm at my best right now," Williamson said at media day on Monday. "I feel like I'm moving faster, jumping higher, I feel great."

Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum did a great job leading the team to the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They also took the Phoenix Suns, who had the best record in the NBA, to six games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Wille Green was in his first season as head coach, and the year was a success.  

They will enter their second season with Green and add a potential superstar to an already good team. 

They could be a sleeper team to make a run in the postseason. 

The Pelicans will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19th against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.

