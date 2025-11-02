Mavericks Holding Out Hope for Kyrie Irving Boost Before New Year
At some point this season, the Dallas Mavericks anticipate the return of Kyrie Irving.
Over the offseason, reports suggested that Irving’s return is likely to happen in 2026—potentially sometime in January. The head coach, Jason Kidd, remains hopeful that Irving’s return is sooner.
via @MikeACurtis2: Jason Kidd was asked how Kyrie Irving will fit once he's back. The end of his answer was interesting.
"We just can't wait to get Kai back, at some point. Hopefully it's in the year of '25, not '26. We'll see what happens, but I think those two (Irving/Flagg) will be a perfect match in the backcourt."
The Mavericks were preparing for a Mexico City matchup against the Detroit Pistons. Irving remains out of the mix as he recovers from the ACL tear, which occurred back in March.
While Kidd’s hopeful about Irving’s timeline, nothing is set in stone. And when Irving is asked about it, he makes it clear that there isn’t a target date set.
“Please don’t ask me when I’m coming back,” Irving said on a livestream. “Please don’t badger with me all of the questions like, ‘Hey, if you’re healthy by November, what do you think about…’ Like, please don’t badger me with any questions, guys. I’m going to be ready when I’m ready, and I’m taking the necessary steps to put my best foot forward and I’m enjoying it.”
Before the Dallas Mavericks’ 2025-2026 season tipped off, plenty of fans were excited to see Irving putting in work with his shot. Many saw it as a tease that his return was coming sooner than expected. Jason Kidd made it clear that any idea of Irving being “ahead of schedule” was “ bad reporting.”
“He is doing quite well, as we can see, but he is not ahead of schedule,” Kidd told reporters on Media Day. “Let’s not say that. That’s unfair to him, and to the Mavs, because it’s not true. Is he on schedule? It looks like it. A lot of positive things are happening, but the report that he is ahead of schedule is not fair.”
Getting a healthy Kyrie Irving back in the mix for Dallas will be a major boost for the Mavs. Not only are they dealing with another star setback in Anthony Davis, but the point guard position is clearly in need of a surefire starter. Before going down with his injury, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in 50 games.
Before facing the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, the Mavs held a record of 2-3. The sooner they can get Irving back, the bigger threat they could become in the Western Conference.
