Mavs’ Motive for Dennis Smith Jr Reunion Made Clear
For the second time in his NBA career, Dennis Smith Jr. is going to suit up for the Dallas Mavericks.
This time around, the pressure is different. Smith isn’t entering the 2025-2026 NBA season with the pressure of living up to being a ninth-overall pick. Instead, he’s trying to overcome the obstacle of being viewed as a G League prospect right now.
Lately, Smith has garnered some attention from multiple teams, with the New York Knicks being the most notable. Earlier this week, the Knicks worked out Smith, along with a group of free agent veterans. The Mavericks ended up signing him.
According to the NBA Insider Marc Stein, Smith is simply signing a training camp deal. In order to make the Mavs’ actual roster, he’ll need a “monster” performance at training camp and in the preseason in order to “force” a role on the main roster.
“Among Dallas' motivations for signing Smith, sources say, was securing his G League rights,” Stein reported on Friday morning.
Back in 2017, Smith was entering the NBA out of NC State. He was a one-and-done in college, posting 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game.
The Mavericks took a chance on Smith in 2017 by spending a top 10 pick on him in the draft. During his rookie season, Smith appeared in 69 games, averaging 28 minutes on the court.
The rookie averaged 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. He finished the season with an All-Rookie nod. Smith’s value was up during his sophomore season. His efficiency climbed to 44 percent from the field, while he continued to average nearly 13 points per game.
The Mavericks wanted to secure another star for Luka Doncic, and they used Smith as a chip. The second-year guard was traded after 32 games. He landed with the New York Knicks, where he would spend a couple of seasons.
Since parting ways with the Mavs, Smith has bounced around the NBA. He had stints with the Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, and the Brooklyn Nets.
Smith’s last run with the Nets included 56 appearances with 18.9 minutes per game. He shot 44 percent from the field to average 6.6 points per game.Last year, Smith had a short run with Real Madrid. He parted ways with the club back in February, seeking another opportunity in the NBA.
If Smith doesn’t make the main roster in Dallas, he could be set up to play in the NBA G League with the Texas Legends.