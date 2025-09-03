Mavs Star Klay Thompson Hints at Plans After the NBA
Klay Thompson still has years left on his contract with the Dallas Mavericks, but the veteran sharpshooter might have his post-NBA plans already mapped out.
Recently, the veteran sharpshooter revealed that playing in the Big 3 league is something that he’s put some thought into, specifically because of their innovative idea.
"Absolutely, especially with that 4-point ball, that gets me excited," Thompson said on Showtime With Coop.
"I just want the Big 3 to go international. I think that would be so fun to see the Big 3 go overseas and do a little tour."
If a player can knock down a shot from a circle that is located 30 feet away from the basket, they are rewarded with four points. Thompson is used to knocking down shots from the NBA’s 23-foot distance for threes.
Since his college days at Washington State, Thompson has been known as one of the best shooters of his era. In 98 college games, he averaged 39 percent from beyond the arc to average 17.9 points per game.
In 2011, Thompson was selected in the first round, 11th overall to the Golden State Warriors. He formed a dynamic duo with Steph Curry, and they earned the nickname “The Splash Brothers” due to their sharpshooting from all areas of the floor.
During his rookie season in 2011-2012, Thompson averaged 12.5 points while shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc. When he became a full-time starter for the Warriors in 2012-2013, he averaged 16.6 points per game, hitting on 40 percent of his threes.
The first time Thompson averaged less than 40 percent from three during a season was in 2021-2022. Still, he knocked down threes at a 39 percent clip, while producing 20.4 points per game.
Since then, Thompson’s shooting from deep has slightly declined after battling through severe setbacks, but he’s still one of the strongest in the game. During his first and only season with the Dallas Mavericks so far, Thompson averaged 39 percent from long range.
The veteran guard just wrapped up the first season of his three-year, $50 million deal. He’s set to earn a reported $16.6 million in 2025-2026, and will close out his contract in 2026-2027 with a reported $17.4 million.
Will Thompson call it a career at age 37 when his deal is up? It’s too early to tell. But when he does make that decision, the Big 3 league will be waiting for the four-time champion to make his way over.