Kristaps Porzingis Has Been Reportedly Traded To This Team

According to ESPNs's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards have agreed to a trade that sends Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards. This will be his third team in the NBA after starting out with the New York Knicks before being traded to the Mavs.

Update: The teams have announced the trade. 

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards have agreed to a trade that sends Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas and Spencer Dinwiddie to Washington.     

The details can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below.  

According to Wojnarowski, the Wizards will get Porzingis and a second-round pick in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.  

Porzingis began his career as the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks, and turned into one of the young stars in the NBA.   

He was an All-Star in 2018, but then missed the entire 2019 season due to an ACL injury and was traded to the Mavs. 

With the Mavs, he averaged over 20 points per game in each of the last two seasons and is averaging 19.2 points per game this season.  

However, he has missed a lot of games over the last two seasons (and this season) and the pairing of Porzingis and Luka Doncic never seemed to be a good fit. 

