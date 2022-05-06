Ja Morant's Bold Tweet On Thursday Night

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant sent out a tweet on Thursday evening. The Grizzlies are currently in the middle of a second-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriros.

On Thursday evening, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant sent out a tweet from his Twitter account.

Morant's tweet said: "gotta work for it. gotta earn it. nothing easy."

The Grizzlies are currently in the middle of a second-round playoff series with the Golden State Warriors.

Morant has been one of the rising stars of the entire NBA season and the NBA Playoffs.

He was the second overall pick in the draft in 2019, and this year he made his first ever All-Star Game (he was also named a started in the contest).

The Grizzlies made the playoffs last year as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but this year was totally different.

They finished the year as the second seed in the west, and were one of the elite teams in all of the NBA.

In the first-round of the playoffs they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games, and they are now tied up at 1-1 with the Warriors in the second-round.

Game 3 will be played on the road in San Francisco at Chase Center on Saturday evening.

Related stories on NBA basketball