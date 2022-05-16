Skip to main content

Ja Morant's 2 Viral Tweets About Luka Doncic

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant sent out two tweets about Luka Doncic on Sunday night. Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday night in Arizona, and they were trailing by a score of 57-27 at halftime.  

Doncic has been playing incredible, and during the night Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant sent out two tweets about the Mavs All-Star.  

The series has been a very volatile one as the home team has looked dominant in every game, while the road team has yet to win a game.  

However, the Mavs are the road team in Game 7 and so far they look like the team who is going to win, but there is still time for the Suns to make a comeback.   

As for the Grizzlies, they lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors in Game 6.  

Morant got injured in Game 3 (knee), and did not return for the remainder of the series. 

The Warriros will play the winner of the series between the Suns and Mavs. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17846656_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant Sends Out 2 Tweets About Luka Doncic

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17608486_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Bold Tweet About The Suns During Game 7

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_18123521_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Marcus Smart Tweeted After Game 7

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_18278359_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jayson Tatum Said After Game 7

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18256723_168388303_lowres
News

Suns And Mavs Game 7 Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18255073_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Final Game 7 Injury Reports For Suns And Mavs

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_12511434_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Dwyane Wade Tweeted About Jayson Tatum

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18257032_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Most Recent Game 7 Injury Reports For Suns And Mavs

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17645798_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Bucks Should Make This Trade

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago