Ja Morant Sends Out 2 Tweets About Luka Doncic

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant sent out two tweets about Luka Doncic on Sunday night. Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday night in Arizona, and they were trailing by a score of 57-27 at halftime.

Doncic has been playing incredible, and during the night Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant sent out two tweets about the Mavs All-Star.

The series has been a very volatile one as the home team has looked dominant in every game, while the road team has yet to win a game.

However, the Mavs are the road team in Game 7 and so far they look like the team who is going to win, but there is still time for the Suns to make a comeback.

As for the Grizzlies, they lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors in Game 6.

Morant got injured in Game 3 (knee), and did not return for the remainder of the series.

The Warriros will play the winner of the series between the Suns and Mavs.

Related stories on NBA basketball