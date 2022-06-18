Ja Morant's 5-Word Tweet On Friday

Skip to main content
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant sent out a tweet with five words on Friday. The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors, who just beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Morant's tweet: "can't go for da setup" 

The Grizzlies had an excellent season finishing the year as the second seed in the Western Conference standings (only behind the Phoenix Suns).  

However, they lost in the second-round of the playoffs to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games. 

The Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship by beating the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals 4-2. 

The Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games in the first-round of the playoffs. 

