Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game

The Memphis Grizzlies will be in Salt Lake City on Saturday evening to take on the Utah Jazz.

However, they could be without their best player for the game.

According to the team, All-Star point guard Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (Non-COVD illness).

Grizzlies PR: ".@memgrizz status update: Ja Morant (Non-COVID Illness) has been added to the report as DOUBTFUL tomorrow at @utahjazz."

The Grizzlies last played on Thursday evening in Sacramento against the Kings and won by a score of 125-110.

Morant had 22 points, five rebounds and six assists in the win.

He is averaging 32.6 points and 6.8 assists per contest on 52.9% shooting from the field and 56.5% from the three-point range.

In a win over the Rockets earlier in the month, he had 49 points and eight assists on 17/26 shooting from the field.

The 2019 second-overall pick has turned himself into one of the best players in the entire NBA.

Last season, he led them to the second seed in the Western Conference, and they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs (before losing to the Golden State Warriors in the second round).

As for the Jazz, they played on Friday night, so this will be the second night of a back-to-back.

They lost by a score of 117-101 on the road in Colorado to the Denver Nuggets.

That being said, they are still 4-2 in their first six games of the new season, which is a big surprise.