Skip to main content
Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game

Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game

Ja Morant is doubtful for Saturday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Memphis Grizzlies will be in Salt Lake City on Saturday evening to take on the Utah Jazz.

However, they could be without their best player for the game.

According to the team, All-Star point guard Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (Non-COVD illness).

Grizzlies PR: ".@memgrizz status update: Ja Morant (Non-COVID Illness) has been added to the report as DOUBTFUL tomorrow at @utahjazz."

The Grizzlies last played on Thursday evening in Sacramento against the Kings and won by a score of 125-110.

Morant had 22 points, five rebounds and six assists in the win.  

He is averaging 32.6 points and 6.8 assists per contest on 52.9% shooting from the field and 56.5% from the three-point range. 

In a win over the Rockets earlier in the month, he had 49 points and eight assists on 17/26 shooting from the field.

The 2019 second-overall pick has turned himself into one of the best players in the entire NBA. 

Last season, he led them to the second seed in the Western Conference, and they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs (before losing to the Golden State Warriors in the second round). 

As for the Jazz, they played on Friday night, so this will be the second night of a back-to-back.

They lost by a score of 117-101 on the road in Colorado to the Denver Nuggets.

That being said, they are still 4-2 in their first six games of the new season, which is a big surprise.  

USATSI_17846656_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17263814_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Deandre Ayton's Injury Status In Pelicans-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17956348_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans And Suns Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19303881_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunks On New York Knicks Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15971049_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Updated Injury Status For Pelicans-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16545390_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Russell Westbrook Plays With 1 Shoe During Lakers-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19262773_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Collin Sexton's Injury Status For Jazz-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18054338_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs Waive Recent First-Round Pick

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_16178877_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar