Memphis Grizzlies Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

The 2022-23 NBA schedule has been released, including the 82-game slate for the Memphis Grizzlies this upcoming year.

On Wednesday, the Memphis Grizzlies released their full 82-game schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Along with almost every other team in the league, the Grizzlies posted their schedule on social media Wednesday afternoon, outlining key games that will be televised nationally.

Opening their season on October 19 at home, the Grizzlies are scheduled to take on the New York Knicks. The Grizzlies went 2-0 against the Knicks this past 2021-22 season and they are 26-24 all-time against New York.

This past year, Memphis won 56 total games, tying their franchise high for wins in a season set during the 2012-13 season. Ja Morant was named a first-time All-Star and also made the All-NBA Second Team for his first All-NBA selection of his career.

The departures of De’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson will shake up the dynamic of this team slightly, but Memphis has a ton of young, athletic talents that they will be looking to get heavily integrated into their rotations, including second-year wing Ziaire Williams.

In total, the Memphis Grizzlies are scheduled to appear in a franchise-record 18 nationally televised games on ABC, ESPN and TNT. Including NBA TV as well, the Grizzlies will play 28 televised games during the course of the 2022-23 season.

Making the playoffs in back-to-back seasons now, the Grizzlies will not only have their sights set on making it back to the postseason for the third straight year, but possibly emerging as a championship contender.

In a crowded Western Conference though, this talented, young team definitely has their work cut out for them, especially since there will be a learning curve for them over the course of the 2022-23 NBA season. 

