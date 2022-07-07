Memphis Grizzlies Agree To New Three-Year Extension With John Konchar

Coming off a year in which they won 56 games, tying their franchise record for most games won in a single season, the Memphis Grizzlies are looking to run things back with their young core.

Not only did the Grizzlies give Ja Morant a new max contract extension, but they re-signed Tyus Jones and now have agreed to a long-term extension with John Konchar.

On Thursday afternoon, the Grizzlies and Konchar agreed on a fully-guaranteed three-year extension worth $19 million, first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Going undrafted out of Purdue-Ft. Wayne in 2019, John Konchar is now under contract through the 2026-27 season with Memphis since he still has two years left on his current contact.

Konchar, 26, proved to be a key weapon off-the-bench for the Grizzlies this past season and is really starting to come into his own as a “swiss army knife” type of player that can impact the game on both ends of the floor.

During the 2021-22 season with the Grizzlies, Konchar averaged 4.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and shot 41.3% from three-point range in a total of 72 games.

With the recent departure of De’Anthony Melton and the fact that Memphis has a ton of rookies and second-year talents on their roster, John Konchar will likely be a key second-unit player for the Memphis Grizzlies entering the 2022-23 season.