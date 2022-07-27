Skip to main content
Memphis Grizzlies Sign Player To Training Camp Deal

The Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a full Exhibit-10 training camp deal with Jacob Gilyard.

Coming off of a 56-win season, tying their franchise record for wins in a single season, the Memphis Grizzlies have high aspirations to succeed.

Looking to round out the back-end of their roster and continuing to try and find impactful talent on their bench, the Grizzlies agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with Jacob Gilyard on Wednesday, first reported by ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

While he went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, Gilyard signed a deal to play with the Golden State Warriors during the California Classic Summer League in San Francisco, California and then he signed a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves to participate in the actual NBA Summer League out in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In six total Summer League games this offseason, Gilyard averaged 2.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and he shot 27.8% from the floor in about 13.9 minutes per game.

Spending five years at Richmond, Jacob Gilyard was a standout performer and one of the stars of the team, as he earned All-A-10 honors four times, A-10 All-Defense four times and he was named the Atlantic-10 Tournament MVP in 2022. Perhaps Gilyard’s biggest accomplishment and achievement is that he is the NCAA Division I all-time steals leader with 466 career steals.

Known for his defense even though he has been classified by some as being “undersized,” Jacob Gilyard will look to showcase his abilities in training camp with the Memphis Grizzlies in hopes of earning a roster spot.

With rookies Vince Williams Jr. and Kenny Lofton Jr. occupying the Grizzlies two-way contract spots though, it is more likely than not that Gilyard is fighting for a spot on Memphis’ G League team. 

