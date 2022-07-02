Kyle Anderson Signs With Minnesota Timberwolves

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kyle Anderson has left the Memphis Grizzlies to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Wojnarowski, Anderson signed for two-years, $18 million.

Ironically, Anderson and the Grizzlies beat the Timberwolves in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in six games.

The Grizzlies ended up losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games in the second-round.

Anderson is a quality role player that is 28-years-old, and is entering his ninth season in the league.

Prior to playing for the Grizzlies for four seasons, he played for the San Antonio Spurs for four seasons.

The Timberwolves went 46-36, and finished the season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

This was their first time making the playoffs since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler.

Related stories on NBA basketball