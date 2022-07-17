Skip to main content
Ja Morant Quote Tweets Photo Of LeBron James

Ja Morant Quote Tweets Photo Of LeBron James

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant quote tweeted a photo of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

On Saturday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant quote tweeted a photo of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. 

Complex Sneaker pointed out that James covered up the Adidas logo on his Drew League Jersey.  

Morant quote tweeted the tweet with a check mark emoji. 

Both Morant and James are Nike athletes, so it makes sense. 

James made an appearance at the Drew League on Saturday, and he dropped 42 points and grabbed 16 rebounds leading his team to a win. 

The scene appeared to be amazing as James is one of the greatest players of all-time. 

As for the Lakers, they had a tough season finishing the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

They went 33-49, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

Next season, will be the fifth year that James has played for the Lakers and 20th in the NBA as a whole. 

He is a four-time NBA Champion and has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers (twice). 

Meanwhile, Morant and the Grizzlies had a fantastic season finishing the year as the second seed in the Western Conference.

Morant was an All-Star for the first time in his career, and they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round of the playoffs (the first time Morant has won a playoff series). 

However, they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the second-round.

Morant got injured in Game 3, and he did not play in the final three games of the series.

USATSI_17426732_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Viral Tweet On Saturday

By Ben Stinar10 seconds ago
USATSI_18696611_168388303_lowres (1)
News

How to Watch Knicks-Blazers Summer League Championship Game

By Brett Siegel13 hours ago
USATSI_18685225_168388303_lowres
News

Boston Celtics Sign Former First-Round Pick To Two-Way Contract

By Brett Siegel13 hours ago
USATSI_10126371_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron And LaVar Ball? Watch The Two Hug At The Drew League

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_7969829_168388303_lowres
News

Former NBA 2nd Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_16203116_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Tweets Viral Photo With Chicago Bulls All-Star

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_18009013_168388303_lowres
News

Former First Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent

By Brett Siegel16 hours ago
USATSI_17028675_168388303_lowres
News

Former Top-10 Draft Pick Still Remains A Restricted Free Agent

By Brett Siegel16 hours ago
USATSI_17947229_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Montrezl Harrell Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago