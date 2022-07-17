Ja Morant's Viral Tweet On Saturday

On Saturday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant quote tweeted a photo of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Complex Sneaker pointed out that James covered up the Adidas logo on his Drew League Jersey.

Morant quote tweeted the tweet with a check mark emoji.

Both Morant and James are Nike athletes, so it makes sense.

James made an appearance at the Drew League on Saturday, and he dropped 42 points and grabbed 16 rebounds leading his team to a win.

The scene appeared to be amazing as James is one of the greatest players of all-time.

As for the Lakers, they had a tough season finishing the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They went 33-49, so they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

Next season, will be the fifth year that James has played for the Lakers and 20th in the NBA as a whole.

He is a four-time NBA Champion and has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers (twice).

Meanwhile, Morant and the Grizzlies had a fantastic season finishing the year as the second seed in the Western Conference.

Morant was an All-Star for the first time in his career, and they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round of the playoffs (the first time Morant has won a playoff series).

However, they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the second-round.

Morant got injured in Game 3, and he did not play in the final three games of the series.