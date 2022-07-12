Ja Morant's Viral Tweets On Monday

Ja Morant's Viral Tweets After Fake Quote Went All Over The News
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent out several tweets on Monday. The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.
On Monday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant sent out several tweets.
Morant did an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, but a fake quote of something he didn't say went viral.
Twitter user @BallsackSports posted a fake quote that Morant did not say, and ESPN fell for it by talking about the (fake) quote on TV.
Morant and the Grizzlies finished the year as the second seed in the Western Conference, and then they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.
They eventually lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second-round, but Morant was injured for the final three games of the series.
