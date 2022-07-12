Ja Morant's Viral Tweets On Monday

On Monday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant sent out several tweets.

Morant did an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, but a fake quote of something he didn't say went viral.

Twitter user @BallsackSports posted a fake quote that Morant did not say, and ESPN fell for it by talking about the (fake) quote on TV.

Morant and the Grizzlies finished the year as the second seed in the Western Conference, and then they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

They eventually lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second-round, but Morant was injured for the final three games of the series.

