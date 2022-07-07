Ja Morant's Viral Tweet On Wednesday

Skip to main content
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent out a tweet on Wednesday that is going viral on Twitter. The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.

On Wednesday, Ja Morant quote tweeted a tweet and his post is going viral on Twitter

Morant quote tweeted a tweet from Twitter user @dmeltfan that showed the players that averaged 25 points, five rebounds and five assists this past season.  

Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry were all on the list in addition to Morant. 

Morant wrote in his tweet: "elite company"

The Grizzlies were the second seed in the Western Conference this past season, and Morant made his first career All-Star Game. 

The 2019 second overall pick has established himself as one of the best players in the entire NBA. 

The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and he did not play in the final three games of the series. 

Therefore, the Grizzlies had to play against the Warriors without their best player. 

