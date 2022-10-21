Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Rockets

The Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets are facing off in Texas on Friday evening.

The Grizzlies are coming off a win at home over the New York Knicks in overtime, while the Rockets lost in Georgia to the Atlanta Hawks.

Both teams played on Wednesday night.

For Friday's game the two teams have released their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Rockets will start Porter Jr., Green, Gordon, Smith Jr., Fernando on Friday."

Underdog NBA: Lineup alert: Grizzlies will start Morant, Bane, Konchar, Aldama, Adams on Friday.

The Grizzlies are a team that is coming into the new season with big expectations after being the second seed in the Western Conference in 2022.

They had the second-best record in the entire NBA during the regular season, but they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Ja Morant has turned himself into a borderline superstar, and he started in the All-Star Game in just his third year in the league.

As for the Rockets, they were the worst team in the NBA this past season, but they were able to draft Jabari Smith Jr. out of Auburn with the third overall pick.

They have three solid young players in Smith Jr., Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

They will likely be one of the worst teams in the NBA once again, but it will be interesting to see how competitive they are (and how well the young players develop).