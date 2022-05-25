Draymond Green And Steph Curry Are Incredible

Skip to main content

Steph Curry And Draymond Green Are Incredible

Steph Curry and Draymond Green connected for a great play during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas taking on the Dallas Mavericks for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night, and during the first half Steph Curry and Draymond Green connected on an incredible play.  

The pair have been playing together since the 2012 season when Green was a second-round pick out of Michigan State. 

Clearly, they have some of the best chemistry ever seen on an NBA Court. 

During their tenure together, they have been to the NBA Finals five times and won three titles.  

If they make the NBA Finals this season, it will be their sixth time in the Finals in just eight years. 

They are on the verge of becoming considered the greatest dynasty since Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. 

Currently, they have a 3-0 lead on the Mavs in the series, so if they win on Tuesday they will win the series. 

If the Mavs win, Game 5 will be back in San Francisco later in the week. 

