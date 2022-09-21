Miami Heat Announce Signing Of New Player

The Miami Heat are coming off an exciting season where they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference and lost in Game 7 of the Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics.

They will tip off the new season on October 19 when they host DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls in Florida.

With training camp and the preseason right around the corner, teams around the league are making many roster moves.

On Tuesday, the Heat announced that they have signed Dru Smith (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Via Heat PR: "Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Dru Smith. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."

Smith averaged 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals per contest in 26 games during his finals season at Missouri.

He went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft but played in the G League this past season.

In ten regular season games for the Sioux Falls Skyforce (Heat's affiliate), he averaged 8.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.

He also played in eight Showcase Cup games averaging 14.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.9 steals per contest.

Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to a knee injury.

The Heat will play their first preseason game on October 4 when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves, so it will be interesting to see if they give Smith a chance to play.

They will likely be one of the contenders in the Eastern Conference during the 2022-3 season.