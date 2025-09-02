Miami Heat Avoid Injury Scare at EuroBasket
Nikola Jovic is representing the Miami Heat on the EuroBasket stage this summer.
While helping Serbia take care of business against the Czech Republic with a blowout victory before advancing to the next phase of the tournament, the Heat standout suffered a setback.
via @IraHeatBeat: Nikola Jovic, in a game he suffered what appeared to be a minor hand injury, closed with 10 points on 4 of 7 in Serbia 82-60 victory over Czechia. Also six rebounds in his 22:48. Serbia already had clinched advancing to knockout round.
While the severity of the injury hasn’t been confirmed by the team just yet, the initial reporting suggests that Jovic isn't dealing with anything too concerning.
The Miami Heat Hope to Avoid a Setback
One month out from training camp, the Heat can only hope that Jovic can remain healthy enough to make it to October healthy and ready to battle it out for his fourth season in Miami.
With the Heat heading into their first full season without Jimmy Butler, everybody with a role before will be looking to step it up a notch as Miami wants to get back into contention.
Jovic, a 2022 first-round pick out of the ABA, entered the league with high expectations in Miami. Despite being a late first-round pick, Jovic ended up on a team that has a great track record of developing non-lottery players.
In year one, Jovic played a minimal role. He appeared in just 15 games, averaging 14 minutes of action.
By year two, he started in 38 games, making 46 total appearances. Jovic posted averages of 7.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2 assists per game.
Last season, Jovic played in 46 games and came off the bench for all but 10 of them. He played a key role off the bench for Miami. With a notable jump in playing time (25 MPG), Jovic produced 10.7 points, 2.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. From three, he knocked down 37 percent of his shots, and hit on a career-high 46 percent from the field.
In four games at EuroBasket, Jovic averaged 24 minutes on the court. He’s been red-hot from the field, making 67 percent of his shots and draining 56 percent of his threes.
The young veteran has kept up with a similar stat line overseas this summer, posting averages of 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
Jovic’s availability in the Round of 16 game on September 6, 2025, is currently unclear.