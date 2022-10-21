Miami Heat And Boston Celtics Starting Lineups

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off in Florida on Friday evening, which is a rematch of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals (the Celtics won that game back in May to advance to the NBA Finals).

For the game on Friday, both teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Heat will start Lowry, Herro, Butler, Martin, Adebayo on Friday."

The Celtics are coming off a win in their first game of the season over James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Last season, they finished the regular season as the second seed in the east and made it all the way to the NBA Finals before losing to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games.

As for the Heat, they were the first seed in the east before losing to the Celtics.

The two teams also faced off in the Conference Finals in the NBA's bubble in Florida at Disney World back in 2020.

In that series, the Heat won, but they also lost in the NBA Finals in six games (to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers).

Both teams will likely be contenders once again this season.

The Celtics have Jayson Tatum as their best player, while Jimmy Butler leads the Heat.

Both players are borderline superstars, and each team has several other very good players.

It would be no surprise to see them face off again in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.